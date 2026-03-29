Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 Direct Link at education.indianexpress.com: How to check BSEB 10th results

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be declaring the Class 10 matric result 2026 today, on March 29. This year, over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exams, and are currently awaiting results. These students will also be able to check their results and passing status on the IE Education dedicated portal for BSEB 10th Matric Results 2026.
Live | Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026
Here’s a step by step guide to check your results. Note that students will need their roll number and roll code as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 admit card.
The BSEB Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across 1,699 examination centres in Bihar. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams, of which 7,85,726 are girls, and 7,26,961 are boys.