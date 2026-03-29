Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 Direct Link at education.indianexpress.com: How to check BSEB 10th results

Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be declaring the Class 10 matric result 2026 today, on March 29. This year, over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exams, and are currently awaiting results. These students will also be able to check their results and passing status on the IE Education dedicated portal for BSEB 10th Matric Results 2026.

Live | Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026

Here’s a step by step guide to check your results. Note that students will need their roll number and roll code as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 admit card.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026 at IE Education portal?

Visit the portal: Go to the Indian Express Education board results page.

Select result link: Click on the link for “Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026” once it is active.

Enter details: Enter your roll number and roll code as given on your admit card.

View and download: Submit the details to check your result and download the provisional marksheet for reference.

The BSEB Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across 1,699 examination centres in Bihar. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams, of which 7,85,726 are girls, and 7,26,961 are boys.