Bihar Board Class 10 result: Why is it ‘delayed’, when to expect

BSEB class 10 result: Anticipating for board exam results is always high among students. However, when it comes to the Bihar Board matric result this year, the stakes are higher. BSEB had become the first-ever board in India to declare their intermediate exam result amid the pandemic. Since then it is expected if the same will be repeated for matric or class 10 board results.

The BSEB had announced the use of software to fasten the process, it has also made half of its question-papers to be MCQ thus, the expectations were even higher, and almost everyday a rumor or two is announced about not only result date but the exact time of announcement of result. The indianexpress.com has been debunking these rumors with verified sources. So, what is the latest news about the result announcement?

Sources have revealed that the evaluation process is almost complete and so is the topper verification. The verification generally includes a written test to match handwriting and knowledge as well as an interview. Since, due to the pandemic, the same has been moved to online mode, special precautions are being taken care of.

Another major reason behind the delay is over 15.29 lakh candidates had appeared for the Bihar Board exams. This might be less than that of last year but the process becomes more complicated this year thanks to the change in the exam pattern. This year, not only the subjective answer script but also the MCQ part had to be checked which makes it over 1 crore answer scripts that were evaluated and verified.

In such a scenario, it is palpable that students and their parents are awaiting results but to ensure that the news reaching the students is verified, it is advised by the board to check their official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. To have the latest updates regarding the result from indianexpress.com and to know their results and score via SMS or email, candidates can also register in the box given below –

The state board claims it is making efforts to declare an error-free result. All the answer sheets as well as the OMR sheets for the objective-type questions had a pre-printed barcode and lithocode to ensure scanning and error-free result, as per the BSEB. Recently the board had set up a new data centre at the cost of Rs 7.97 crore with the capability to store 200 TB worth of records online in a secure manner.

