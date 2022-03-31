BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 result to be announced soon: How to check scorecard

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon be declaring the matric board exam results 2022. The result will be announced at 3 pm on March 31 via a press conference. The toppers’ list and scorecard will be announced later on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

More than 16 lakh students had appeared for the BSEB boards exams this year which took place from February 17 to 24, 2022. This year, the BSEB matric board exams were held in two groups.

BSEB Class 10th matric result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: In the new window, enter the registration and roll number.

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

The answer key for the exams was released on March 3. Candidates were given time till March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key. Results declared today have been finalised after considering all the objections raised by students.

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than eight per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than four per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more than 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, he/she will be declared to have passed.

Meanwhile, students who do not clear their matric exam can apply for compartment exams — details for which will soon be released on the official BSEB website.