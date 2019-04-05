Bihar Board 10th result not declared: BSEB official

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has not declared the result for board exams conducted for class 10 students. Several websites have been stating that the result for class 10 matric exam has been out. When indianexpress.com approached BSEB officials, they denied any such claims and said that not only a circular will be issued regarding exam dates but action will also be taken against those spreading wrong information.

Students who appeared for the exams can refer to official websites to get authentic information. The websites inlcude — biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in. Earlier, the BSEB had announced the result for class 12 exams on Saturday (March 30, 2019). The BSEB is likely to announce the result date and time today evening.

Bihar Board 10th result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bsebresult.online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

The result has not been announced and only after the official announcement the above link will be activated

Last year’s Class 10 topper is Prerna Raj who scored 457 marks (91.4%) while the second position is jointly shared by Pragya and Shikha Kumari. The third rank is bagged by Anupriya Kumari who scored 452 marks. Over 17 lakh students who have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examination in 2018