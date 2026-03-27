BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: When were matric results out in the last few years? 

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is expected to declare the Class 10 matriculation result 2026 by the end of March. As anticipation builds among over 15 lakh registered matric students, the Board has yet to provide official confirmation. The Bihar Board has already announced the Class 12 results.

Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

BSEB matric students awaiting the Bihar Board results 2026 can access their scorecards on results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com using their roll number and roll code once the board makes the official declaration. This year, the IE Education portal at education.indianexpress.com is hosting the Bihar Board Matric result 2026 alongside the official portals. The results will be released in a press conference.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Results: When were mark sheets issued in the last few years?

Here’s a look at the Bihar Board’s historical pattern of result declarations.

Year Date of Declaration Time 2025 March 29, 2025 12:20 PM 2024 March 31, 2024 1: 30 PM 2023 March 31, 2023 1: 30 PM 2022 March 31, 2022 3:00 PM 2021 April 5, 2021 3: 30 PM 2020 May 26, 2020 12:30 PM 2019 April 6, 2019 1: 00 PM

Past Year academic performances

In the last academic session, the overall pass percentage stood at 83.11 per cent, with more than 15.58 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. Three candidates — Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma — secured the top position by scoring 489 out of 500 marks, recording 97.80 per cent. A total of 123 candidates featured in the top 10 ranks, comprising 63 boys and 60 girls.

At the same time, 4,52,302 BSEB students qualified with first division, 5,24,965 with second division, and 3,80,732 with third division. The pass percentage for boy candidates stood at 83.65 per cent, while girl candidates recorded 80.67 per cent.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.89 per cent. The examination had seen participation from over 16 lakh candidates.

In 2023, the board recorded a pass percentage of 81.04 per cent. The year also saw a significant number of candidates appearing under the regular category, with results declared on March 31.

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In 2022, BSEB recorded its highest pass percentage in recent years at 79.88 per cent, while 2021 saw a pass percentage of 78.04 per cent amid continued disruptions from the pandemic period. The 2020 result, declared in late May due to Covid-19 restrictions, recorded a pass percentage of 80.59 per cent.