BSEB Bihar board Class 10 result 2022 not to be declared at 1 pm: Check revised schedule

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 Direct Link: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the matric (class 10) board exam results 2022 March 31 at 3 pm. The result will be announced by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Students can check the result at official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The class 10 was scheduled to be released at 1 pm earlier, but a recent notification from the Bihar School Examination Board has stated that the result time has been rescheduled to 3 pm today.

BSEB matric exams were held from February 17 – 24, 2022 and nearly 17 lakh students in the state had registered for the exam. The exams were held in two shifts, the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

The BSEB class 10 exams faced hiccups this year as the mathematics exam had to be cancelled and rescheduled to March 24, between 9:30 and 12:45 pm, after several students and others alleged that the question paper for mathematics was leaked prior to the exam.

The result will be announced after consideration of all the representations received against the answer key. The result will be available on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the main website, candidates can also visit secondary.biharboardonline.com to check their scores.

Recently, BSEB had also announced the intermediate (class 12) results on March 16, This year, the class result saw an increase in the passing percentage as it climbed to 80.15 per cent from 78.04 per cent in 2021.