BSEB Bihar board Class 10 result 2022 declared: 79.88% students pass

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the matric (class 10) results on March 31 at 3 pm. The passing percentage this year is 79.88 per cent. Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 matric exam with 487 marks.

Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured second rank with 486 marks, and Prayaga Kumari earned third rank with 485 marks. A total of eight students have ranked in the first five positions, this year and 47 have been placed in the top 10 ranks.

Rank Name Marks 1 Ramayani Roy 487 2 Saniya Kumari 486 2 Vivek Kumar Thaku 486 3 Prayaga Kumari 485 4 Nirjala Kumari 484 5 Anurag Kumar 483 5 Susan Kumar 483 5 Nikhil Kumar 483

The passing percentage this year has seen a slight increase from 78.17 per cent in 2021 to 79.88 per cent in 2022. In 2020, the passing percentage for class 10 BSEB results was 80.59 per cent.

Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results at the BSEB official website — onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results at the BSEB official website — onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric.

A total of 16,11,099 students had appeared for the matric class 10 exams, out of which 7,90,920 were girls and 8,20,179 were male students. This year, 4,24,857 achieved first division, 5,10,411 students secured second and 3,47,637 got third division.

The Board claims to have declared the result in record time this year.

Students can also check their class 10 results through other websites such as biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.