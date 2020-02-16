BSEB Bihar Board class 10 exams to begin tomorrow: Significant dip in student registrations

Bihar Board class 10 matriculation examination will begin from February 17. 2020. Representational Image/ file Bihar Board class 10 matriculation examination will begin from February 17. 2020. Representational Image/ file

Bihar Board BSEB class 10 exam: With the class 10 Bihar board exams beginning tomorrow, there has been a significant dip in the number of students appearing for the examination. This year, a total of 15.29 lakh students registered against the previous year’s figure of 16.6 lakh. In 2018, the number of registrations were around 17 lakh.

A total of 15,29,393 students registered for the matriculation examination this year, with 7.83 lakh (7,83,034) female, and 7.46 lakh (7,46,359) male students, read the BSEB release.

According to an official, the dip in the number of student registrations is due to the consistent improvement in pass percentage. “Last year, a total of 13.20 lakh (80.73 per cent) students cleared the class 10 examination successfully, and around 73.67 per cent students passed the compartment examination. This improvement in pass percentage slowly reducing the number of students to re-appear for examination.”

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stands at 68.89, while in 2017, a total of 50.32 per cent students, and 46.6 per cent students in 2016 cleared the matriculation examination successfully.

The Bihar board allows a registered student to appear for the examination six times in three years in case they fail to clear in the first attempt. “For instance, if a student registered for the examination in 2018, he will get three years consecutively, means can appear in the examination till 2020, including compartment examination to get passed,” the official said.

This year, the objective paper will contain 20 per cent optional questions. “For 50 marks of objective paper, the students will get 10 additional questions. Both the objective and subjective paper will contain images of the students.”

The board has also taken several measures to prevent cheating. All centres will be under CCTV surveillance, and there will be a videographer for 500 students each.

The students will be screened twice at the exam centre and before entering the hall. Firstly, the students will be checked by a policeman at the exam centre following which an invigilator will frisk 25 students in batches before letting them enter the exam hall.

The board has made special arrangements for female candidates, with four model centres set up at every district. Female candidates will be checked by women police constables.

Students whose faces are not clear on the hall ticket should carry any government id proof — voter id card, pan card, Aadhar. The board will also allow students who forget to carry admit cards at exam centres, read the release.

A total of 7,74,415 students — 3,96,602 female and 3,77,813 male — registered for the first shift, while 7,54,978 students — 3,86,432 female, and 3,68,546 male — in second shift. The first shift will commence at 9.30 am and the second shift at 1.45 pm.

The students will get question papers 15 minutes before the examination — 9.15 am for the first shift and 1.30 pm for the second shift. The matriculation, Class 10 examination will be concluded on February 24, 2020.

