Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 date and time update

BSEB class 10th result 2020 at bsebonline.bihar.gov.in (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar / Representational) BSEB class 10th result 2020 at bsebonline.bihar.gov.in (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar / Representational)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Date: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has today completed its evaluation process for class 10 board exams and is ready to release the result. The board had released class 12 exam results in March and with class 10 results, Bihar Board will become the first-ever board to publish the result for both classes 10 and 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, the BSEB had informed that the result will be announced in May itself, however, the exact dates are not announced yet. Once released, the result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam.

While declaring the Bihar Board class 12 result, the board claimed to have evaluated 73 lakh answer booklets and 73 lakh OMR sheets within 25 days. The Board claims to have implemented a new software which was developed internally to ensure a smooth evaluation of the exams. The software had increased the speed of processing the result by 16 per cent as compared to last year. The same software was used for class 10 evaluation too which concluded recently.

Last year, over 16.35 lakh students appeared for Bihar Board matric exams of which 80.73 per cent cleared the same. Sawan Raj Bharti had topped the exam with 97.2 per cent marks. Out of 18, a total of 17 students are from the same school — Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

