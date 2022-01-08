BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 admit cards released: How to download

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released class 10 admit cards for the board exams 2022. The admit card download facility is only available from school authorities and candidates have to collect the admit cards from their respective schools. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com

The class 10 practical exams will be held between January 20 to 22, 2022. The theoretical exams will be conducted from February 17 to 24. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

BSEB Bihar Bihar Board Class 10 admit cards: Steps to download

Step 1: visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on matric admit card link

Step 3: Enter school Id and password

Step 4: Click on submit to download the admit card

The state board has directed all the affiliated schools to download the admit cards and issue them to the matric students after signing and stamping the admit card.

A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly.