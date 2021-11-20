scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 date sheet released; check schedule here

BSEB Bihar board date sheet - The board will hold the class 12 board exams from February 1 to February 14 and the class 10 exam from February 17 to 24.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
November 20, 2021 10:38:49 am
For class 10, schools will have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released class 10, 12 board exams datesheet 2022. The board will hold the class 12 board exams from February 1 to February 14 and the class 10 exam from February 17 to 24. The class 12 or inter-exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, as per the official statement by the board.

A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly. The exam timing for MB Alt English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be from 1:45 pm to 3: 30 pm only. 

BSEB Bihar board Class 12 date sheet

BSEB Bihar board Class 10 date sheet

February 17 – Maths

February 18 – Science

February 19 – Social Science

February 21 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

For class 10, schools will have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

 

