BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 date sheet released; check schedule here

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released class 10, 12 board exams datesheet 2022. The board will hold the class 12 board exams from February 1 to February 14 and the class 10 exam from February 17 to 24. The class 12 or inter-exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, as per the official statement by the board.

Read | CBSE Class 10 term-1 exams: Tips to efficiently solve math problems in MCQ based paper A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly. The exam timing for MB Alt English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be from 1:45 pm to 3: 30 pm only. BSEB Bihar board Class 12 date sheet Intermediate Annual Examination, 2022 के जारी Examination Schedule से संबंधित विज्ञप्ति (Communique) को पढ़ने के लिए नीचे दिए गए link पर click करें-https://t.co/aBvlCcLPhQ pic.twitter.com/cC6Z43zhBy — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 20, 2021 BSEB Bihar board Class 10 date sheet February 17 – Maths February 18 – Science February 19 – Social Science February 21 – English February 22 – Mother tongue February 23 – Second language February 24 – Elective subject For class 10, schools will have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.