BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 date sheet released; check schedule here

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released class 10, 12 board exams datesheet 2022. The board will hold the class 12 board exams from February 1 to February 14 and the class 10 exam from February 17 to 24. The class 12 or inter-exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, as per the official statement by the board.
A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly. The exam timing for MB Alt English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be from 1:45 pm to 3: 30 pm only.
BSEB Bihar board Class 12 date sheet
BSEB Bihar board Class 10 date sheet
February 17 – Maths
February 18 – Science
February 19 – Social Science
February 21 – English
February 22 – Mother tongue
February 23 – Second language
February 24 – Elective subject
For class 10, schools will have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.
