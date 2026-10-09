Bihar Board extends registration deadline for Matric, Intermediate exams 2028

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for students appearing in the Matric and Intermediate annual examinations in 2028. The registration window, which was scheduled to close on October 10, has been extended till October 24, 2026, BSEB chairman announced.

The extension will allow schools and other educational institutions to register students whose applications were not completed within the earlier deadline. The registration process is to be completed by the heads of the respective institutions through the board’s official portals, using their user IDs and passwords.

Bihar Board 2028 registration: Important dates and websites

Examination Class Registration deadline Intermediate annual examination 2028 Class 11 October 24, 2026 Matric annual examination 2028 Class 9 October 24, 2026

The board has not specified any further extension in the announcement. Institutions should complete pending registrations by October 24 and follow official BSEB notifications for any subsequent updates.