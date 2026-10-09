Bihar Board extends registration deadline for Matric, Intermediate exams 2028

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for students appearing in the Matric and Intermediate annual examinations in 2028. The registration window, which was scheduled to close on October 10, has been extended till October 24, 2026, BSEB chairman announced.
The extension will allow schools and other educational institutions to register students whose applications were not completed within the earlier deadline. The registration process is to be completed by the heads of the respective institutions through the board’s official portals, using their user IDs and passwords.
|Examination
|Class
|Registration deadline
|Intermediate annual examination 2028
|Class 11
|October 24, 2026
|Matric annual examination 2028
|Class 9
|October 24, 2026
The board has not specified any further extension in the announcement. Institutions should complete pending registrations by October 24 and follow official BSEB notifications for any subsequent updates.
For the Intermediate annual examination 2028, institutions can register students of Class 11 who were left out of the process through the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com. For the Matric annual examination 2028, institutions can register eligible Class 9 students who missed registration through secondary.biharboardonline.org.
The board’s announcement concerns registration by educational institutions for the 2028 examinations. Students should contact their school authorities to confirm that their registration has been completed within the extended deadline.