BSEB Bihar Board 2023: Inter exams admit card released 

BSEB Bihar Board inter 2023 exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today released admit cards for the class 12 2023 final examination. Students can download the Bihar board inter exams hall ticket from the official website- biharboardonline.com
BSEB class 12 2023 exams are scheduled to begin on February 1. Students must carry a hard copy of the admit card to exam centres in order to avoid any last minute confusion.
BSEB Bihar Board inter 2023 exam: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page
Step 3: Fill in you credentials like login id and password
Step 4: Admit card will be displayed in the pdf format
Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference
Last year, the passing percentage for the BSEB intermediate examination was 80.15 per cent while in 2021 it was 78.04 per cent. After the declaration of BSEB inter class 12 results, students who fail to clear these exams, can appear for the Bihar Board compartmental exams.