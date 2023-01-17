scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 2023: Inter exams admit card released 

BSEB Inter exams admit card 2023: BSEB has released admit cards for the class 12 2023 examination. Students can download the hall ticket from the official website- biharboardonline.com

BSEB class 12 2023 exams are scheduled to begin on February 1.
BSEB Bihar Board inter 2023 exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today released admit cards for the class 12 2023 final examination. Students can download the Bihar board inter exams hall ticket from the official website- biharboardonline.com

BSEB class 12 2023 exams are scheduled to begin on February 1. Students must carry a hard copy of the admit card to exam centres in order to avoid any last minute confusion.

BSEB Bihar Board inter 2023 exam: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in you credentials like login id and password

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed in the pdf format

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

Last year,  the passing percentage for the BSEB intermediate examination was 80.15 per cent while in 2021 it was 78.04 per cent. After the declaration of BSEB inter class 12 results, students who fail to clear these exams, can appear for the Bihar Board compartmental exams.

 

 

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 10:01 IST
