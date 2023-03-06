scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
BSEB Bihar Board 2023, Class 10th: Answer key for objective questions released

BSEB Class 10th: Students who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Class 10th Answer Key releasedBSEB Class 10th: Objections can be raised till March 10, 5 pm (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
BSEB Class 10th: The Bihar School Examination Board today released the answer key for objective type questions asked in Class 10 board examination (matriculation). Students who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Also read |BSEB releases Class 12th board exam answer key for objective questions

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key till 5 pm of March 10.

BSEB Class 10th: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘raise objections matric 2023’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll code, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View the answer key and download it for future reference

In order to raise objections, students have to click on the raise objection link given on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or go to biharboardonline.com, click on grievance menu and then click on ‘objection for secondary exam 2023.’

This year, the theoretical exams for Class 10 began on February 14 till February 22. The result is expected between March and April.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 13:07 IST
