scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Bihar board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Inter results releasing today at 3 pm

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live, Bihar Board Inter Result Updates: Inter result will be announced via press conference at 3 pm. Students who appeared in the inter board exams can check their results at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: March 16, 2022 12:04:57 pm
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live, BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live: The students can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Date, Time: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Inter (Class 12) result today. The result will be declared at 3 pm via press conference. Students who appeared in the inter board exams can check their results at the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. The answer key for the exams were released on March 3. Candidates were given a timeline till March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key. 

Read |BSEB Bihar board Inter result 2022: When and where to check scores

The students can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage. In the new window, enter registration and roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

In 2021, a total of 78.04 per cent of students had cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage faring better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage was 75.71 per cent.

Live Blog

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Date, Time here

11:57 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar board official website not functional

11:52 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar Board inter result: Stream-wise result statistics of previous year

Overall

Girls: 80.57 %
Boys: 75.71 %

Science

Girls: 80.24 %
Boys: 74.45 %

Commerce

Girls: 94.50 %
Boys: 89.90 %

Arts

Girls: 79.90 %
Boys: 74.89 %

11:51 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar board inter result toppers list

Along with the inter results, state education minister will announce the name of the toppers for all four streams - non medical, medical, humanities and commerce in the press conference. BSEB will also publish the toppers list on the official website

11:43 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed

11:37 (IST)16 Mar 2022
How to check BSEB 12th result

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

11:31 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar Board inter result today at 3 pm

The result of Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 exam will be announced on March 16. The board in its communique mentioned that the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the class 12 result today at 3 pm.

11:29 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Could not clear intermediate exam, what will be the next step

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed

11:27 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar board 12th result: Direct link to check inter results

The BSEB class 12 results will be declared at 3 pm on March 16. The students can check results through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in

11:22 (IST)16 Mar 2022
In other news - Bihar Board Class 10 Math paper cancelled due to paper leak

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the Bihar Board Matric (class 10) board exam for math, which was held on February 17, 2022. This decision has been taken after it was alleged that the question paper for mathematics exam of class 10 was leaked. Read more

11:18 (IST)16 Mar 2022
BSEB Inter result today: Latest Update from Bihar Education department's Twitter handle
11:13 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar Board Class 12 Inter result: What was last year's pass percentage?

In 2021, a total of 78.04 per cent of students had cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage faring better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage was 75.71 per cent. 

11:09 (IST)16 Mar 2022
BSEB Bihar board result: What is Class 12 passing marks criteria?

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject.

11:08 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar board Inter result: List of websites to check score

The result will be announced after consideration of all the representations received against the answer key. The result will be available on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the main website, candidates can also visit onlinebseb.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com to check their scores.

11:07 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar board inter exams were held in February

BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. The answer key for the exams were released on March 3. Candidates were given a timeline till March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key. 

11:04 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Bihar board inter result to be announced via press conference

As per the notice, the result will be announced on March 16, 2022. The result will be announced by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check the result at the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

11:03 (IST)16 Mar 2022
BSEB to declare Class 12 (Inter) result today

Bihar Board Class 12 (inter) result will be announced today at 3 pm via press conference. Students who appeared in the inter board exams can check their results at the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd