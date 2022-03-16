Bihar board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Inter results releasing today at 3 pm

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live: The students can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Date, Time: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Inter (Class 12) result today. The result will be declared at 3 pm via press conference. Students who appeared in the inter board exams can check their results at the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. The answer key for the exams were released on March 3. Candidates were given a timeline till March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key.

The students can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage. In the new window, enter registration and roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

In 2021, a total of 78.04 per cent of students had cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage faring better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage was 75.71 per cent.