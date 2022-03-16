Bihar board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Inter results releasing today at 3 pm

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Date, Time: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Inter (Class 12) result today. The result will be declared at 3 pm via press conference. Students who appeared in the inter board exams can check their results at the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. The answer key for the exams were released on March 3. Candidates were given a timeline till March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key.
The students can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
In 2021, a total of 78.04 per cent of students had cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage faring better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage was 75.71 per cent.
Overall
Girls: 80.57 %
Boys: 75.71 %
Science
Girls: 80.24 %
Boys: 74.45 %
Commerce
Girls: 94.50 %
Boys: 89.90 %
Arts
Girls: 79.90 %
Boys: 74.89 %
Along with the inter results, state education minister will announce the name of the toppers for all four streams - non medical, medical, humanities and commerce in the press conference. BSEB will also publish the toppers list on the official website
In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the Bihar Board Matric (class 10) board exam for math, which was held on February 17, 2022. This decision has been taken after it was alleged that the question paper for mathematics exam of class 10 was leaked. Read more
In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject.
The result will be announced after consideration of all the representations received against the answer key. The result will be available on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the main website, candidates can also visit onlinebseb.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com to check their scores.
