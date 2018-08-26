BSEB Bihar Board 12th compartment results 2018 declared: How to check at bsebssresult.com

BSEB 12th compartment results 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys through the official website, biharboardonline.com BSEB 12th compartment results 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys through the official website, biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th compartment results 2018: Bihar School Examination Board has declared the results of Class 12 compartment examinations on Sunday, August 26. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys through the official websites, biharboardonline.com, bsebssresult.com. Around 1.55 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year that was conducted between July 13 to 20.

Bihar Board passing mark

A candidate needs to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in theory paper and 40 per cent of total marks in practical to pass the intermediate exam. To obtain the first division, a student needs to get 300 marks, while for the second division, it is 225.

AT A GLANCE | BSEB Bihar Board 12th compartment results 2018 declared: Websites to check

BSEB 12th compartment results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, biharboardonline.com, bsebssresult.com

Step 2: Click on your respective stream

Step 3: Enter roll code, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

Earlier, the result of BSEB Class 12 examination was declared on June 6. This year, around 6.31 lakh students cleared the examination drafting a pass percentage of 35.24. 61 per cent students have passed in the Arts stream, with 44 per cent in Science and 91 per cent in Commerce.

