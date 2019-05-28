BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment result 2019: When and where to check

BSEB Bihar Board Compartment result 2019: The Bihar Board will announce the result of intermediate-cum-special exam result 2019 at 12:30 pm on May 28 (Tuesday), 2019 at its official websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in. The BSEB Class 12 result 2019 has been declared in March 2019, these exams were for the candidates who could not clear the intermediate exam in their first attempt.

Though a record of 10.19 lakh students passed the Bihar board intermediate exam this year as the pass percentage shot up to 79.76 per cent, around two lakh students have failed the exam in their first attempt. Now, to pass the compartmental exams, just like the regular exams, a student must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject

As per the norms of Bihar Board, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

To check malpractice, the Bihar Board has adopted some stringent measures including a ban on footwear inside exam centres. Despite the winter chill, the students will have to remove their socks, shoes when they sit for Class 12 examinations which begin from February.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Rajeev Dwivedi, PRO, BSEB said, “To prevent cheating in the examinations, the board has formed a special team of invigilators. So for every 25 candidates, one invigilator has been assigned. The students are restricted to enter the examination centre with shoes and socks.”