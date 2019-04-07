BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Check passing marks, compartment and re-evaluation criteria

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared class 10 results today at its official websites, biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebinteredu.in. The matric result was announced in record 29 days. Last week, the Bihar Board had declared the result of intermediate or class 12 exams which was announced within 44 days’ time.

Advertising

The board had set-up 173 evaluation centres with six computers each to scan barcodes on the answer booklets. The computerised checking made the evaluation process faster and error-free, claims the board.

Pass percentage

In 2017, the pass percentage was 50.12 per cent in 2018 it was 68.89 and this year (2019) the pass percentage shot up to 80.73 per cent. To pass the matric exams, students need to obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory exam and 40 per cent of total marks in the practical part of the subject.

Read | Bihar Board Class 10th result 2019 declared: Sawan Raj Bharti is topper; pass percentage over 80%

Advertising

Grace marks

Further, the BSEB had also introduced ‘grace marks’ policy in 2017 under which a student can get up to 8 per cent grace marks. The policy stated that if a student fails in one subject only (by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each), he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.

Video | How to deal with board exam result stress

Under the grace marks scheme, if someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

Also read | Bihar Board Class 10th result: 9 out of top 10 from same school, principal says open to trial

Compartment exam

If a candidate still fails in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear in the compartment exam. The application process for the compartment exam will begin from April 11 and conclude on April 16, 2019. The exam will be conducted in May and the results for the same will be announced in June 2019. Earlier, the matric results (regular) used to be declared in June.

A total of 13,20,036 candidates cleared the exam out of which 6,83,990 were boys and 6,36,046 were girls.