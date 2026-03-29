Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 (Direct Link): How to check marks at result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Matric Result 2026: The Minister of Education of Bihar, Sunil Kumar, and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, will publish the Class 10 matriculation result 2026 today. Candidates who sat for the Bihar Board examination can download and check their BSEB matric mark sheets from the board’s designated web portals. The BSEB Class 10 scorecard will be hosted at result.biharboardonline.org and matricbiharboard.com.

Live | Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026

B Rajender, additional chief secretary, Education Department, will also be present along with other Bihar Board officials. The Bihar Board matriculation examinations were administered in February 2026 across 1,699 test centres spread across Bihar.

Students can also check their results on the IE Education portal using their credentials.

A total of 15,12,687 BSEB students were registered for the examination, of whom 7,85,722 were girl students, and 7,26,961 were boy students. Students will be required to mention their Bihar Board roll number and BSEB Matric roll code to get their individual marksheets.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the Bihar board Class 10 result – result.biharboardonline.org and matricbiharboard.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSEB Matric Result 2026 link available

Step 3: Enter the roll number and roll code in the next window

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Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Submit and download the Bihar Board 10th Class result

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026: How to check BSEB result at DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with your existing credentials or sign up for a new account if you don’t have one

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Step 3: Navigate to the BSEB matric result section, usually found under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Step 4: Enter your BSEB Inter Class 10th matric roll number, school number, and other required details as instructed.

Step 5: Once you have entered the necessary information, you should be able to access your BSEB Matric Class 10th results.

Also read | BSEB Class 10th Bihar Board Results 2026 (Today): Official website, time, direct link, passing marks — FAQs answered

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The marksheets will display total marks along with the division status — first, second, or third division. However, students should note that the online scorecard is provisional, and the official mark sheet, signed by the BSEB, will be issued later. Subject-wise marks obtained by the candidates will be mentioned on the BSEB matric marksheets.

In the Bihar Board Class 10 result last year, the first rank holder was awarded Rs 1 lakh along with a laptop. The second-ranking student in the BSEB matric received Rs 75,000 and a laptop, while the third-ranking students received Rs 50,000 along with a laptop.