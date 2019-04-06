Bihar Board Class 10th result 2019 declared: Sawan Raj Bharti is topper; pass percentage over 80%

BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna has declared the result for class 10 examinations today. Over 16.6 lakh students registered for Bihar Board matric exams which were conducted from February 21 to February 28 at 1,418 examination centres across the country. Students can check their result at the official websites – biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Advertising

Sawan Raj Bharti has topped the matric exam with 97.2 per cent marks. Out of 18, a total of 17 students are from the same school — Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. A total of 16.35 lakh students appeared for class 10 exam out of which 13.20 lakh have cleared the same. The pass percentage has risen to 80.73 per cent this year. Out of the total, 6,82,990 male candidates cleared the exam and 6.36 lakh female candidates. The evaluation has started on March 8 and the result declared in a record time of 29 days, said BSEB chairperson.

LIVE Updates | Bihar Board class 10 result declared

The BSEB had announced that the Bihar Board result will be declared early this year. The BSEB class 12 exams result also wad announced in 44 days which the board claims are record time. The board results earlier used to be announced in June.

The board chairperson, while talking to the indianexpress.com had said, “As compared to previous years, the result is going to be more error-free. With more tech-involvement, students can expect the result to be declared earlier than previous years.”

Read| How to check BSEB result

Advertising

BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bsebresult.online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

To pass, students must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.

Read| BSEB new initiatives: Pass percentage rises, results early

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or Bihar Board had last year grace marks policy; under which, a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.