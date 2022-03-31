BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Score to be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; here’s websites to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the class 10 matric exam results for the year 2022. The result is to be declared at 3 pm. The Board had on March 30 declared that the result will be announced on March 31 at 1 pm. However, it was later announced during the day that the result declaration time has been rescheduled to 3 pm.

Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Students who appeared for the matric class 10 exams will be able to check their results through various ways today after it is declared in a press conference at 3 pm.

To check their results, students can visit the following websites:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Also read | Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 result 2022: Result to be announced shortly

Candidates should remember that the hard copies of their results will not be issued to them immediately. Students should contact their respective schools to check the hard copies of the BSEB class 10 result.

This year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) faced a delay in the class 10 results as the Board had to reschedule the mathematics exam. After the exam was conducted, students alleged that the question paper for the class maths exam was leaked online. Due to such claims, the Board rescheduled the exam to March 24, 2022. This caused a delay in results this year, as the authorities had to re-assess the scores for the mathematics exam after March 24.

The students who are unable to clear the matric class 10 exam can later apply for compartment exams, for which details will be announced in a few days.