scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Must Read

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Score to be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; here’s websites to check

Students can visit the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — to check their class 10 results after it is declared at 3 pm today.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2022 2:58:41 pm
Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 10th Ka Result 2022 Link, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Kab Aayega Date Link, matric result 2022 kab aayegaBihar Board 10th Result 2022: Candidates should remember that the hard copies of their results will not be issued to them immediately.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the class 10 matric exam results for the year 2022. The result is to be declared at 3 pm. The Board had on March 30 declared that the result will be announced on March 31 at 1 pm. However, it was later announced during the day that the result declaration time has been rescheduled to 3 pm.

Read |liveBihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Students who appeared for the matric class 10 exams will be able to check their results through various ways today after it is declared in a press conference at 3 pm.

To check their results, students can visit the following websites:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 result 2022: Result to be announced shortly

Candidates should remember that the hard copies of their results will not be issued to them immediately. Students should contact their respective schools to check the hard copies of the BSEB class 10 result.

This year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) faced a delay in the class 10 results as the Board had to reschedule the mathematics exam. After the exam was conducted, students alleged that the question paper for the class maths exam was leaked online. Due to such claims, the Board rescheduled the exam to March 24, 2022. This caused a delay in results this year, as the authorities had to re-assess the scores for the mathematics exam after March 24.

The students who are unable to clear the matric class 10 exam can later apply for compartment exams, for which details will be announced in a few days.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement