BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Himanshu Raj tops exam; pass percentage at 80.59

BSEB 10th result declared today (Representational image) BSEB 10th result declared today (Representational image)

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020: The Bihar Board has become the first educational board to have declared both class 10 and 12 results during the coronavirus pandemic. The much-awaited class 10 result was released on May 26 at 12:30 pm. Out of the 14,94,071 students who appeared for the matric exam, 12,04,030 have passed. The pass percentage is 80.59. Last year, as many as 80.73 per cent of matric students had passed the exam.

This year, Himasnhu Raj topped the exam scoring 96.20 per cent. Last year, Sawan Raj Bharti had scored the highest in recent years with 97.2 per cent. Sawan had scored the highest marks by a class 10 BSEB topper and his record stays put this year too.

The pass percentage of girls is lower than that of boys. This in contrast with the usual trend. Even as the number of girls in the exam was higher than that of boys, not only more number of boys cleared the exam but top three ranks are held by males. The third rank is jointly held by a boy and a girl.

Of over 14 lakh who appeared, 7,29213 were boys and 7,64858 girl students. While total 12,04,030 students passed. Of these, 6,13,485 were boys and 5,90,545 were girls. The result of four students has been withheld by the board.

Most students to have passed the test have scored second division, at 5,24,217. While 4.04 lakh passed in first and 2.75 lakh passed in third division. As many as 1,019 have to appear for compartmental exam. Of these, 550 are girls and 469 are boys.

How did BSEB become the first board to declare both results?

For class 12, Bihar Board claims 73 lakh answer booklets were evaluated and the result was declared within 25 days. The board also used software to speed up the result process. The evaluation process was put on hold twice due to the ongoing pandemic. The BSEB claims to have conducted the evaluation process amid social distancing norms.

The board had earlier informed that they have used new software that was developed internally to ensure smooth evaluation of the exams. The software had increased the speed of processing the result by 16 per cent as compared to last year.

