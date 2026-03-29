Bihar Board Class 10th Matric Results 2026: Merit list out; check toppers & scholarship details

Bihar Board Class 10th Matric Results 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the merit list for the Secondary Annual Examination 2026, highlighting the top-performing students across the state. This year, the top rank has been jointly secured by Pushpanjali Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, and Sabreen Parween from UCHC Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali, both scoring an impressive 492 marks (98.4%). Students can check their results on the IE Education portal using their roll numbers and code.

LIVE UPDATES | Bihar Board Results Out for Class 10th

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According to the press note, the board will felicitate a total of 139 students who have secured positions in the top 10 ranks. The reward structure remains consistent with previous years:

Rank 1 holders will receive Rs 2 lakh each

Rank 2 holders will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each

Rank 3 holders will get Rs 1 lakh each

Rank 4 to Rank 10 holders will receive Rs 20,000 each

In addition to the cash rewards, all toppers will be given a laptop, a commendation certificate, and a medal.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 [Direct Link]: How to Check Marks

Further, the board has reinstated the “Bihar Vidyalaya Pariksha Samiti Dr Rajendra Prasad Medha Scholarship” for the top 10 rank holders. Under this scheme:

–Students enrolled in intermediate (Class 11–12) will receive Rs 2,000 per month for two years, and

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–Those pursuing technical courses will receive Rs 2,000 per month for the entire duration of their course

This initiative aims to support meritorious students in continuing their education without financial constraints.

The results were announced by Education Minister Sunil Kumar in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor and are available on the official websites — result.biharboardonline.org and matricbiharboard.com. Meanwhile, the students who are unsatisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny of their Class 10 answer sheets between April 1 and April 7, 2026.