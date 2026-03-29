Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Minister Sunil Kumar will declare Matric results today at 1:15 pm

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Class Sarkari Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, will declare the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2026 today, on March 29. According to confirmation received from the Bihar Board, the matric results will be announced at a press conference by state Education Minister Sunil Kumar, along with BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, at 1:15 pm. The Board has also notified that the Bihar Board Matric Results 2026 will be available on these official websites — result.biharboardonline.org, and matricbiharboard.com.

BSEB 10th Result Today, Catch LIVE Updates

The Indian Express education portal at education.indianexpress.com will also host the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 alongside the official board websites. To be declared qualified in the BSEB Class 10 board exams 2026, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and a total of 150 marks in aggregate.

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The Class 10 board examinations were held in February 2026 across 1,699 centres statewide. A total of 15,12,687 students sat for the exams, comprising 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys.

To check the Bihar Board matric exam 2026 results at IE Education, students can check steps here.

The Bihar Board Class 10 results in the last academic session were declared on March 29, with an overall pass percentage of 83.11. More than 15.58 lakh students had appeared for the examination that year.

Live Updates Mar 29, 2026 11:47 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 Today LIVE Updates: Over 15 lakh students appeared in matric exams This year, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations conducted across the state. The large number of candidates highlights the scale of the Matric examination, which is one of the biggest state board exams in the country. Mar 29, 2026 11:39 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 Today LIVE Updates: Result declaration to follow press conference format The Bihar Board follows a structured process for result declaration, beginning with a press conference where key details such as pass percentage, toppers’ names, and performance data are announced. After this, the result link is activated online, allowing students to check their individual scores. Mar 29, 2026 11:35 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 Today LIVE Updates: Steps to check result using roll number and roll code To check the BSEB Class 10 result, students need to visit the official website. Then, click on the Matric result link, and enter their roll number along with roll code. After submitting the details, the marksheet will be displayed on the screen. The online result will include subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. Mar 29, 2026 11:34 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 Today LIVE Updates: Official websites to check matric results online The BSEB Matric results will be made available on official websites including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students will be able to access their marksheets by entering required login credentials. The board typically activates multiple servers simultaneously to manage high traffic during the result declaration window. Mar 29, 2026 11:33 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 Today LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today by board officials The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 Matric results today, March 29, 2026. The declaration will be made through an official press conference, after which the result link will be activated online. The announcement follows completion of evaluation, scrutiny, and tabulation processes conducted across designated centres in the state. Mar 29, 2026 11:25 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Where to access scorecards? This is the list of official websites where the results can be accessed: — matricbiharboard.com — education.indianexpress.com — results.biharboardonline.com — secondary.biharboardonline.com — results.biharboardonline.com/sec25/ —DigiLocker Mar 29, 2026 11:18 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: What is the passing marks To be declared qualified in the BSEB Class 10 board exams 2026, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and a total of 150 marks in aggregate. Mar 29, 2026 11:10 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Check results at IE Education Portal The Indian Express education portal at education.indianexpress.com will also host the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 alongside the official board websites. Mar 29, 2026 11:08 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results in press conference According to confirmation received from the Bihar Board, the matric results will be announced at a press conference by state Education Minister Sunil Kumar, along with BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, at 1:15 pm. Mar 29, 2026 11:07 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates:: What are the official websites to check results? The Board has also notified that the Bihar Board Matric Results 2026 will be available on these official websites — result.biharboardonline.org, and matricbiharboard.com. Mar 29, 2026 11:06 AM IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results today The Bihar Board will release the results today at 1:15 PM.