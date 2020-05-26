Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: How to download mark sheet

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 declared check here (Representational image) Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 declared check here (Representational image)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the class 10 examination result for over 15 lakh students today. The matric exam result will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from 12:30 pm. Students can also check their class 10 result directly by entering credentials in the box given below and get their marks at the registered email id and mobile number.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain 30 per cent marks in each subject, as well as overall. For those who fail to clear a subject, improvement exams are held, however, the statement of improvement or supplementary exams is not clear this year.

The BSEB class 10 result is being declared after postponing the evaluation process twice. The board claims to have used high-end means to ensure a timely result. The board said that it used software that had increased the speed of the result by 16 times. Meanwhile, the toppers’ verification was done via WhatsApp conferencing.

The Bihar Board result can also be checked at the websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Last year, in the BSEB class 10 exams, out of 16.35 lakh students who appeared for the exam 13.20 lakh had passed.

Bihar Board 10th result: Steps to check

Step 1: Open browser and type official website’s address, bsebresult.online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill details, result will appear

Students will have to save the result details and preferably take a print out or screenshot if possible for future references. It can act as provisional mark sheets until the final mark sheets are released by the board.

