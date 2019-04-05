BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result: When, where and websites to check

BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result: The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) will release the class 10 matric result on Saturday, April 6. According to the official sources, the result will be available for candidates to download from 12:30 pm onwards. BSEB Class 12 exam results have been already declared by the board.

The board had changed the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems. The board has also introduced tech-driven initiatives and aims to declare result ahead of time.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result: When and where to check

The Bihar Board BSEB class 10 result will be available tomorrow at all the official websites. The results will be available from 12:30 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result: Websites to check

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.

In Bihar Board class 12 exam the pass percentage has improved with 79.76 per cent. A record total of 10.19 lakh students passed. The exam was held in February and this year, the result is released in March. A total of 81.20 students have passed from the science stream, and 93.02 per cent from the commerce stream while it is 76.53 per cent from arts stream.