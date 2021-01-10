Bihar Board 10th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Hall ticket to release today, check exam dates

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: The hall ticket of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 exam will be released today. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the website – biharboardonline.com. The BSEB will conduct the class 10 exam from February 17 to 24, while the intermediate (class 12 board) exams are scheduled to be held from February 1 to 13.
The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the intermediate (class 12) practical exam will be held from January 20 to 22.
The admit card will be available at biharboardonline.com. It is mandatory for students to bring their admit cards to the exam hall with them. In order to download the BSEB matric admit card, principals need to click on the download ‘admit card’ link. Enter registration number, roll number. Hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download, take a print out the further reference. Students can collect their admit cards form their respective schools.
The matric exam will begin with science on February 17, and will conclude with elective subject on February 24.
Here's the entire datesheet
February 17 – Science
February 18 – Mathematics
February 19 – Social Science
February 20 – English
February 22 – Mother tongue
February 23 – Second language
February 24 – Elective subject.
