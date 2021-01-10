scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Bihar Board 10th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Hall ticket to release today, check exam dates

Bihar Board 10th Matric admit card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The matric exam will be held from February 17 to 24. Check these websites to download hall ticket

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2021 12:28:46 pm
BSEB 1200The Bihar Board matric, class 10 exam hall ticket will be held from February 17 to 24. Representational image/ file

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: The hall ticket of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 exam will be released today. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the website – biharboardonline.com. The BSEB will conduct the class 10 exam from February 17 to 24, while the intermediate (class 12 board) exams are scheduled to be held from February 1 to 13.

The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the intermediate (class 12) practical exam will be held from January 20 to 22.

The admit card will be available at biharboardonline.com. It is mandatory for students to bring their admit cards to the exam hall with them. In order to download the BSEB matric admit card, principals need to click on the download ‘admit card’ link. Enter registration number, roll number. Hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download, take a print out the further reference. Students can collect their admit cards form their respective schools.

Live Blog

Bihar Board 10th Matric admit card 2021 LIVE: Check these websites to download hall ticket

12:28 (IST)10 Jan 2021
Matric exam dates

The matric exam will begin with science on February 17, and will conclude with elective subject on February 24.

Here's the entire datesheet

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject.

12:06 (IST)10 Jan 2021
Bihar Board matric admit card today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for the annual class 10 board exams on January 10 at its official website biharboardonline.com Principals or heads of schools can go to the websites and download the admit cards by using their respective user id and passwords

BSEB 759 The Bihar Board matric, class 10 exam hall ticket will be held from February 17 to 24. Representational image/ file

Bihar Board 10th Madhyamik admit card 2021 LIVE: Last year, a total 80.59 per cent of students cleared the matric (class 10) exam successfully. The state board has released the mock test papers or model question papers as well at its websites for the upcoming board exams. In case of any discrepancy or error, while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the authorities at - 0612-2232074, 2232257.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd