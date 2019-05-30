BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment cum special exam result 2019: Date and time confirmed

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment cum special exam result 2019: The Bihar Board will announce the result of Class 10 Compartment cum special exam result 2019 on Friday, May 31, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.

State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the result of Class 10 examination from the board office tomorrow at 3:30 pm.

Though a total of 13.2 lakh students (13,20,036) students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully touching a pass percentage of 80.73 per cent, around 20 per cent students could not clear the examinations. The compratmental examination was conducted for these students in the month of April, the results of wnhich will be announced tomorrow.

As per the norms of Bihar Board, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

To check malpractice, the Bihar Board has adopted some stringent measures including a ban on footwear inside exam centres. Despite the winter chill, the students will have to remove their socks, shoes when they sit for Class 12 examinations which begin from February.