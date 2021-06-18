BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th compartment candidates to be promoted with grace marks

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today decided to promote the Class 10, 12 compartment exam candidates who failed in one or two subjects this year. As per the official announcement, the decision was taken after citing all the possible options and keeping the future of students as a priority.

The BSEB Class 12 compartments were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 10 but was later postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Assessing the current situation, the BSEB said in an official statement that it is not possible to conduct the exams in the next three months, and even if the exams are conducted the result will be declared around October or November. This would be of no use to the students as they will not benefit from the decision.

Henceforth, the board decided that the intermediate and matric students who failed in one or two subjects in the board exams will be promoted with grace marks. Such students can check their results at biharboardonline.com from June 19, 5 pm onwards.

In the Class 10 results declared earlier, the pass percentage was 78.26 per cent whereas after promoting the candidates through grace marks the pass percentage will be 84.43 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of Class 12 students in the results declared was 78.17 per cent which will now be increased to 85.50 per cent after promoting the students who failed in one or two subjects.