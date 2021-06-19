Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2021: How to check score

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today declare the result of Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2021. All the students who had applied for the compartment examination can check the results through the following websites – bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in.

The BSEB on June 18 had decided to promote the Class 10, 12 compartment exam candidates who failed in one or two subjects this year. As per the official announcement, the decision was taken after citing all the possible options and keeping the future of students as a priority.

How to check BSEB 10th, 12th result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Assessing the current situation, the BSEB had said that the situation is unlikely to become conducive to conduct exams in the next three months. Even if exams are conducted, the result will only be declared by October and the delay will not help the students.

In the Class 10 results declared earlier, the pass percentage was 78.26 per cent whereas after promoting the candidates through grace marks the pass percentage will be 84.43 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of Class 12 students in the results declared was 78.17 per cent which will now be increased to 85.50 per cent after promoting the students who failed in one or two subjects.