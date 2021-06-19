BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th compartment results declared

Bihar is the only state in the country that has conducted the class 10 and 12 state board exams this year. (BSEB website)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday declared class 10 and 12 compartment results 2021. Bihar Board results are available at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notification released by BSEB Friday, the board decided that the intermediate and matric students who failed in one or two subjects in the board exams will be promoted with grace marks. The result has been declared on the basis of grace marks awarded to these students.

A total of 97,474 candidates have been promoted in the intermediate compartment result whereas 1,21,316 matric candidates have been passed through grace marks. As a result, the pass percentage of class 10 has increased to 84.43 per cent whereas the pass percentage of class 12 students has increased to 85.50 per cent after promoting the students who failed in one or two subjects.

Assessing the current situation, the BSEB had said that the situation is unlikely to become conducive to conduct exams in the next three months. Even if exams are conducted, the result will only be declared by October and the delay will not help the students.

