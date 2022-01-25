BSEB to conduct special exam for matric, inter students who failed to submit registration form

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), will conduct special exams for matric and inter students in April-May 2022 for those students who cleared the Sent up exam, but will not be able to appear for the main exam due to non-submission of application form. Students can check the notice on the official website of the board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

“The BSEB special examination 2022 will be conducted for those students who cleared the Sent up exam, but were unable to appear for the main exam due to carelessness on the part of the authorities, because of which their application was left incomplete,” the official notice reads.

This step by the board will help students secure their academic sessions. The result for the special exam will be declared in May-June 2022. The BSEB inter (class 12) exam will be conducted from February 1 to February 14, 2022 and the matric (class 10) exam will be conducted from February 17 to 24, 2022.