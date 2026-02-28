BSEB 2026 Inter Exams: Bihar Board releases answer key for Class 12 annual exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on February 28 released the answer key for the objective-type questions of the intermediate annual examination 2026. The board has also invited objections from candidates regarding the answers. Candidates can check the answers at biharboardonline.com and objection.biharboardonline.com.

According to the official notification, 50 per cent of the total marks in the Bihar board Class 12 intermediate annual examination 2026 were based on objective-type questions. The answers were marked using OMR (optical mark reader) sheets. The answer key has been prepared by subject experts and is available on the board’s official websites.

Candidates who wish to raise objections against any BSEB Class 12 inter answer in the objective section can do so online. The board has set March 6, 2026, up to 5 pm as the deadline for submitting objections.