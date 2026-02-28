BSEB 2026 Inter Exams: Bihar Board releases answer key for Class 12 annual exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on February 28 released the answer key for the objective-type questions of the intermediate annual examination 2026. The board has also invited objections from candidates regarding the answers. Candidates can check the answers at biharboardonline.com and objection.biharboardonline.com.
According to the official notification, 50 per cent of the total marks in the Bihar board Class 12 intermediate annual examination 2026 were based on objective-type questions. The answers were marked using OMR (optical mark reader) sheets. The answer key has been prepared by subject experts and is available on the board’s official websites.
Candidates who wish to raise objections against any BSEB Class 12 inter answer in the objective section can do so online. The board has set March 6, 2026, up to 5 pm as the deadline for submitting objections.
The notice clearly states that objections will be accepted only through the online portal within the specified time frame. No objections submitted through other means or after the deadline will be considered, the board said.
The BSEB inter 2026 answer key PDF contains the correct responses to the objective type questions that were asked in all the subjects. It has the question ids and the correct option ids for all the shifts of the BSEB Class 12 exam 2026.
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the designated answer key link
Step 3: Download and access the BSEB Class 12 answer keys
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or objection.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, click on the link — Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2025
Step 3: On the next window, select Higher Secondary [Inter], insert roll codes and roll numbers on the designated fields
Step 4: Submit the objections
BSEB Class 12 exams started on February 2 and continued till February 13. Around 13.18 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board inter exams from 1,762 centres across the state. Last year, the BSEB exams were held for a total of 12,92,313 candidates at 1677 exam centres in Bihar. As many as 6,41,847 girls and 6,50,466 boys had registered for the Intermediate exam.