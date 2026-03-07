Bihar Board 2026 Class 10 Exams: BSEB releases provisional answer keys for matric exams; invites objections

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for students who appeared in the Class 10 annual secondary matric examination 2026. The board has announced that candidates can raise objections to the answer key of the objective-type questions asked in the examination. Students who believe that any answer in the official answer key is incorrect can submit their objections online until 5 pm on March 13, 2026.

BSEB held the Class 10 matric 2026 exams in February for around 15.12 lakh students at 1,699 examination centres. Of the 1,512,687 total students, 7,85,722 were girls, and 7,26,961 were boys.

According to the notification issued by the Bihar School Examination Board, 50 per cent of the total marks in all theoretical subjects of the Matric examination were based on objective-type questions. These questions were answered by students using OMR (Optical Mark Reader) answer sheets, which were later evaluated through a standardised process.