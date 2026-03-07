Bihar Board 2026 Class 10 Exams: BSEB releases provisional answer keys for matric exams; invites objections

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for students who appeared in the Class 10 annual secondary matric examination 2026. The board has announced that candidates can raise objections to the answer key of the objective-type questions asked in the examination. Students who believe that any answer in the official answer key is incorrect can submit their objections online until 5 pm on March 13, 2026.
BSEB held the Class 10 matric 2026 exams in February for around 15.12 lakh students at 1,699 examination centres. Of the 1,512,687 total students, 7,85,722 were girls, and 7,26,961 were boys.
According to the notification issued by the Bihar School Examination Board, 50 per cent of the total marks in all theoretical subjects of the Matric examination were based on objective-type questions. These questions were answered by students using OMR (Optical Mark Reader) answer sheets, which were later evaluated through a standardised process.
To ensure transparency and accuracy in the evaluation process, the board prepared the official answer key with the help of subject experts. The answer key for all subjects has been uploaded on the board’s official website. Students, teachers, and other concerned individuals can review the answer key and report any discrepancies if they find a particular answer to be incorrect.
BSEB has clarified that objections can only be submitted online through the designated link available on the official website. Candidates must visit the portal and register their objections under the link titled “Register objection regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2026.” Alternatively, objections can also be submitted through the dedicated objection portal at objmatric.biharboardonline.com.
Any objection submitted after the deadline of March 13, 2026, at 5 pm will not be considered under any circumstances. Therefore, students are advised to carefully review the answer key and raise valid objections before the deadline.
After reviewing the objections received from students and experts, the board will finalise the answer key, which will then be used for the calculation of marks in the objective section of the matric examination.