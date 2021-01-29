Over 13.50 lakh to appear for Bihar Board inter exams, know anti-cheating norms, change in paper pattern

A total of 13,50, 233 candidates will appear for the exam of which 6,46,540 are females and the rest 7.03,693 are male candidates. (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representational)

BSEB Bihar Board inter exams 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is the first board to organise exams amid the pandemic beginning February 1. A total of 13,50,233 candidates will appear for the intermediate exam of which 6,46,540 are females and the rest 7,03,693 are male candidates.

While most of the boards have postponed the exams till May, BSEB will hold the class 12 exams amid precautions. For board exams 2021, the number of exam centres have been increased to 1,473. The board claims to have set-up four model exam centres where only female candidates will attempt exams.

As reported by indianexpress.com first, BSEB has now officially announced to give students alternatives or choice for every question in the exam. Of the entire 100 marks exam, 50 questions will be objective type while the rest 50 marks exam will be subjective, and in each part, students will have alternative questions. This is aimed at improving the pass percentage for students.

The board has created a WhatsApp group named, ‘BSEB exam 2021’ where each district officer, district education officer, and BSEB officials will remain coordinated.

BSEB has also set-up security measures to ensure cheating-free exams. For every 25 candidates, one invigilator will be appointed. Every exam centre will have CCTV cameras and for every 500 students, one videographer will be appointed among several other measures.

To ensure cheating-free exams, within a 100-meter radius of the exam centre, section 144 will be imposed. Further, inside the exam centre, social distancing will be practice. It is mandatory for candidates to bring masks and sanitisers to the exam hall. However, there will be a frisking and identification checks before entering the exam hall, as per the official notice.