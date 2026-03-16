Bihar, Rajasthan Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: BSEB 12th, RBSE 10th results expected soon

Bihar, Rajasthan Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: All what we know about the result date (Express photo/ representational)

Bihar, Rajasthan Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 soon. Although the board has not yet confirmed the official result date, past trends suggest that the results will be declared in March. In the previous exam session, the Bihar Board announced the Class 12 results on March 23.

To know more updates on Rajasthan Board results, click here

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To know more updates on Bihar Board results, click here

Following the Intermediate results, the Bihar Board is also likely to declare the Class 10 (Matric) results shortly afterwards. The Matric examinations were conducted earlier this year across the state, and the board has already released the provisional answer keys for objective-type questions.

The evaluation of answer sheets generally concludes within a few weeks of the examination, allowing the Bihar Board to release results earlier than most state boards.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has indicated that the Class 10 results for 2026 may be announced around March 20. According to the Rajasthan Board Secretary, preparations for result declaration are currently underway. The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28 at thousands of centres across the state, with more than 10 lakh students appearing for the exam.

Last year, the RBSE Class 10 results were declared on May 22, but the board is aiming to complete the process earlier this year due to faster evaluation procedures.

Once declared, the board exam results will be made available online on the respective official websites. For RBSE, it will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, while BSEB results were available last year on results.biharboardonline.com. The students will be able to check their marks using their roll number and other required login details.

Live Updates Mar 16, 2026 11:43 AM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Evaluation process nearly complete The Bihar School Examination Board typically completes the evaluation of Intermediate answer sheets within a few weeks after the examinations conclude. This relatively quick evaluation process allows the board to release results earlier than most other state boards. Mar 16, 2026 11:38 AM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Last year results declared on March 23 In the 2025 cycle, the Bihar Board declared the Class 12 results on March 23. The results were announced during a press conference before being uploaded online for students to access through the official portal using their roll code and roll number. Mar 16, 2026 11:37 AM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Over 13 lakh students await Intermediate results More than 13 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Intermediate examinations in the previous academic session, making it one of the largest board examinations in the state. With evaluation work nearing completion, students across Science, Commerce and Arts streams are now awaiting the official announcement of the 2026 results. Mar 16, 2026 11:37 AM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Results expected in march based on previous trends The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 12 Intermediate results for 2026 soon. While the official date has not yet been confirmed, previous years indicate that results are typically released in March. In 2025, the board announced the Intermediate results on March 23, soon after completing answer sheet evaluation.