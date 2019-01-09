BSEB 12th admit card 2019 for practical exams released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for intermediate (Class 12) practical exams 2019 on its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB admit card is available for download till January 10.

The Bihar Board will conduct the practical exams from January 15, 2019 and it will conclude on January 25. The headmasters and principals of schools are directed to download the admit cards online using their User ID and password.

After doing the same, they need to issue BSEB admit cards to each student after putting their signature and school stamps before the commencement of practical exams.

Candidates facing any difficulties regarding the admit card can contact on these BSEB helpline numbers 0612-2232249, 2227587 and 2227588.

Out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams in 2018, only 4.37 lakh – or 34.65 per cent — passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.