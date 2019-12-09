BSEAP SSC AP Board class 10th 2020 time table released, exams to be on new pattern

Exams to begin from March 23, 2020 (Representational image) Exams to begin from March 23, 2020 (Representational image)

AP SSC 10th Time Table 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Andhra Pradesh has released the exam timetable for the SSC or class 10 board exams. The AP SSC 2020 board exams will begin from March 23. Exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, of which 15 minutes in the beginning of the exam will be given to read the question paper.

The board has decided to make changes in the AP Board 2020 exam to make questions more conceptual-based and aptitude driven. The question paper will comprise four sections — objective type, very short answer type questions, short notes and essay type questions. There will be a different set of question papers for each subject.

AP SSC 10th Time Table 2020

March 23 – First language paper I (composite and group A)

March 24 – First language paper II (group A and composite)

March 26 – Second language

March 27 – English paper I

March 28 – English paper – II

March 30 – Mathematics paper – I

March 31 – Mathematics paper -II

April 1 – General Science paper – I

April 3 – General Science paper-II

April 4 – Social studies paper-I

April 6 – Social studies paper-II

April 7 – OSSC Main language paper-II

April 8 – SSC Vocation courses (theory)

For the vocational courses exam, the time will be 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

AP SSC 10th Time Table 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseap.org

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC’ under ‘SSC’ box in the left-hand panel

Step 3: A PDF will open, download date sheet

In AP SSC Board exams 2019, as many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed. The girls outperformed boys scoring 95.09 per cent while boys are at 94.68 per cent. As many as 5,464 schools scored 100 per cent. Among districts, East Godavari was top-performing with 98.19 per cent of students from the region passing the exam.

