Andhra Pradesh SSC exam 2026 begins tomorrow: Hall ticket link, exam schedule and more

AP SSC Exams 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will begin the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examinations 2026 from March 16. Students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations across the state will take the first language paper on the opening day. The examinations will continue until April 1 at designated centres.

The AP SSC hall ticket 2026 was released earlier this month and is available on the official board website. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre on every exam day.

The document contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details and subject schedule. Without the hall ticket, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted.