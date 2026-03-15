Andhra Pradesh SSC exam 2026 begins tomorrow: Hall ticket link, exam schedule and more

AP SSC Exams 2026: The AP SSC hall ticket 2026 was released earlier this month and is available on the official board website. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre on every exam day. 

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 15, 2026 02:20 PM IST
AP SSC 2026 Exams Express PhotoAP SSC 2026 exams begin on March 26 (Express photo) Express Photo
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AP SSC Exams 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will begin the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examinations 2026 from March 16. Students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations across the state will take the first language paper on the opening day. The examinations will continue until April 1 at designated centres.

The AP SSC hall ticket 2026 was released earlier this month and is available on the official board website. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre on every exam day. 

The document contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details and subject schedule. Without the hall ticket, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted.

As per the official timetable, the AP SSC examinations will be conducted in a single shift each day. The exam will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm.

AP SSC 2026 Subject-wise exam schedule

Exam Date Subject
March 16, 2026 First Language Paper 1
March 18, 2026 Second Language
March 21, 2026 English
March 23, 2026 Mathematics
March 25, 2026 Physics
March 28, 2026 Biology
March 30, 2026 Social Science
March 31, 2026 Second Language Paper 2
April 1, 2026 SSC Optional / Other Exams

Students are advised to report to their allotted examination centres at least one hour before the start of the paper so that verification and seating arrangements can be completed smoothly.

AP SSC Exams 2026: Items to bring on exam day

Students appearing for the AP SSC examinations should carry their hall ticket, blue or black ballpoint pens and other basic stationery required for writing the exam. Candidates must carefully check their registration number and subject details on the answer booklet before starting the paper.

Certain items are not allowed inside the examination hall. Mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth devices and headphones are strictly prohibited. Students are also not permitted to bring calculators, log tables or any other electronic or written materials unless specifically permitted by the board

AP SSC Exam 2026: What Students Must Bring

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  • AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 (printed copy)
  • Blue or black ballpoint pens
  • Basic stationery required for writing the exam
  • Any additional material specifically permitted by the board

AP SSC Exam 2026: Items Not Allowed

  • Mobile phones
  • Smartwatches
  • Tablets or smartphones
  • Bluetooth devices and headphones
  • Calculators
  • Log tables
  • Any unauthorised written material

Candidates arriving late at the examination centre may not be allowed to enter the hall once the exam begins. Students must also remain seated until the end of the examination and submit their answer scripts to the invigilator before leaving the room. The board has warned that candidates found using unfair means during the examination will face strict disciplinary action.

 

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