Andhra Pradesh SSC exam 2026 begins tomorrow: Hall ticket link, exam schedule and more

AP SSC Exams 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will begin the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examinations 2026 from March 16. Students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations across the state will take the first language paper on the opening day. The examinations will continue until April 1 at designated centres.
The AP SSC hall ticket 2026 was released earlier this month and is available on the official board website. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre on every exam day.
The document contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details and subject schedule. Without the hall ticket, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted.
As per the official timetable, the AP SSC examinations will be conducted in a single shift each day. The exam will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm.
|Exam Date
|Subject
|March 16, 2026
|First Language Paper 1
|March 18, 2026
|Second Language
|March 21, 2026
|English
|March 23, 2026
|Mathematics
|March 25, 2026
|Physics
|March 28, 2026
|Biology
|March 30, 2026
|Social Science
|March 31, 2026
|Second Language Paper 2
|April 1, 2026
|SSC Optional / Other Exams
Students are advised to report to their allotted examination centres at least one hour before the start of the paper so that verification and seating arrangements can be completed smoothly.
Students appearing for the AP SSC examinations should carry their hall ticket, blue or black ballpoint pens and other basic stationery required for writing the exam. Candidates must carefully check their registration number and subject details on the answer booklet before starting the paper.
Certain items are not allowed inside the examination hall. Mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth devices and headphones are strictly prohibited. Students are also not permitted to bring calculators, log tables or any other electronic or written materials unless specifically permitted by the board
AP SSC Exam 2026: What Students Must Bring
AP SSC Exam 2026: Items Not Allowed
Candidates arriving late at the examination centre may not be allowed to enter the hall once the exam begins. Students must also remain seated until the end of the examination and submit their answer scripts to the invigilator before leaving the room. The board has warned that candidates found using unfair means during the examination will face strict disciplinary action.