AP SSC 10th Supply Results Out at bse.ap.gov.in; 78,261 students pass

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) Results 2026 today, June 19. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now access their scorecards through the official results portal and other digital platforms. For more updates on AP SSC result, re-check and other details, click here.
This year, 94,990 students appeared for the AP SSC supplementary examinations, of whom 78,261 successfully cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.39%, marking a significant improvement over last year’s 76.14% and registering a rise of 6.25 percentage points. Officials attributed the improved performance to the state’s 20-Day Action Plan, which focused on intensive coaching, academic support, and personalised guidance for students after the declaration of the regular SSC results.
Students can check and download their results by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website — results.bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2026 link
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as roll number
Step 4: Submit the details and view the result
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference
Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service (95523 00009), the LEAP Mobile App and DigiLocker.
The AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination 2026 was conducted from May 25 to June 4 in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exams were held for students seeking to clear failed subjects in the regular board examination as well as those looking to improve their scores.
Earlier, the AP SSC main examination results were announced on April 30, with an overall pass percentage of 85.25 per cent. Students who have qualified in the supplementary examination will now be eligible to continue with their higher secondary admissions and academic plans.