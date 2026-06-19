AP SSC 10th Supply Results Out at bse.ap.gov.in; 78,261 students pass

AP SSC Supply results out at bse.ap.gov.in: How to check (Screengrab of portal)

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) Results 2026 today, June 19. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now access their scorecards through the official results portal and other digital platforms. For more updates on AP SSC result, re-check and other details, click here.

This year, 94,990 students appeared for the AP SSC supplementary examinations, of whom 78,261 successfully cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.39%, marking a significant improvement over last year’s 76.14% and registering a rise of 6.25 percentage points. Officials attributed the improved performance to the state’s 20-Day Action Plan, which focused on intensive coaching, academic support, and personalised guidance for students after the declaration of the regular SSC results.