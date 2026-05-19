AP SSC Class 10th Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Admit cards out at bse.ap.gov.in, exam from May 25

STudents can now download the hall ticket for supplementary exam. (Express photo/Representative)

AP SSC supply exam hall tickets out: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has issued the hall tickets for the Class 10 supplementary exam on their official website. Students who have applied for the AP SSC supplementary exam, can now download the hall ticket using their login information from bse.ap.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, students will also receive their hall ticket directly at their mobile phones. The state has introduced a Whatsapp facility known as Manamitra (95523 00009).

The supplementary exam for the BSEAP SSC will be conducted between May 25 to June 4, 2026 by the board.

Andhra Pradesh SSC supplementary hall ticket: Ways to download from the official website

To download the hall tickets from the official website, students are required to follow the steps mentioned below.