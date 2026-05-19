AP SSC Class 10th Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Admit cards out at bse.ap.gov.in, exam from May 25

Apart from the official website, students can collect their hall tickets from Manamitra at whatsapp.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 19, 2026 04:07 PM IST
BSEAP class 10 supplementary exam hall ticket released at bse.ap.gov.in, exam begins from May 25STudents can now download the hall ticket for supplementary exam. (Express photo/Representative)
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AP SSC supply exam hall tickets out: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has issued the hall tickets for the Class 10 supplementary exam on their official website. Students who have applied for the AP SSC supplementary exam, can now download the hall ticket using their login information from bse.ap.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, students will also receive their hall ticket directly at their mobile phones. The state has introduced a Whatsapp facility known as Manamitra (95523 00009).

The supplementary exam for the BSEAP SSC will be conducted between May 25 to June 4, 2026 by the board.

Andhra Pradesh SSC supplementary hall ticket: Ways to download from the official website

To download the hall tickets from the official website, students are required to follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1- Go to the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2- Locate the link of ‘SSC ASE Examination 2026 hall tickets’ and click on it.

Step 3- Choose your district name, school name, candidate’s name and date of birth.

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Step 4- After giving the details, click on download hall tickets.

Step 5- Download and save it as a PDF.

Students can get their hall tickets from the official channels, whereas schools have been given access through dedicated login portals for wider distribution, as per K V Srinivasulu Reddy, director of the Department of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh.

The supplementary exam will be conducted between May 25 to June 4, papers scheduled between 9:30 AM to 12:45 AM. The first fifteen minutes were given for reading the question paper.

Date Subjects
May 25, 2026 First Language
May 26, 2026 Second Language
May 28, 2026 English
May 29, 2026 Mathematics
May 30, 2026 Physical Science
June 1, 2026 Biological Science
June 2, 2026 Social Studies
June 3, 2026 First Language Paper-II/ OSSC Main Language Paper-I
June 4, 2026 OSSC Main Language Paper-II

 

 

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