Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2018 Highlights: Results declared at bse.ap.gov.in, Prakasam tops among district with 97.93%

Manabadi BSEAP, AP SSC 10th Results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the results of Class 10th examination on April 29. Around 6,13,378 appeared in the examination this year. The pass percentage recorded at 94.48 percent. The boys have outperformed girls, the percentage of boys cleared the examination is 94.41 percent, while the girls pass percentage counted at 94.41. Prakasam topped among the districts with 97.93 percent. The least scoring district is Nellore.

All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will also be available at indianexpress.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through app or by SMS. The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 per cent.

This year, the Department of School Education had introduced jumbling of invigilators. It had also given strict instructions to the invigilators making them responsible for any malpractices at the centres. We are giving strong technology support in two areas regarding the SSC exams,” said K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of school education. One is the development of an application for locating centres, as the Intermediate Board had introduced, and the other is the introduction of biometric attendance system for all the chief superintendents and invigilators, she said.