Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2018 Highlights: Results declared at bse.ap.gov.in, Prakasam tops among district with 97.93%

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2018 Highlights: Results declared at bse.ap.gov.in, Prakasam tops among district with 97.93%

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2018 Updates: This year, the pass percentage recorded at 94.48 percent. The boys have outperformed girls, the percentage of boys cleared the examination is 94.41 percent, while the girls pass percentage counted at 94.41. The candidates can check the results at indianexpress.com, manabadi

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 6, 2018 11:48:55 am
manabadi, ap ssc results, 10th results date, bieap, bieap.gov.in AP SSC 10th Results 2018: All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Manabadi BSEAP, AP SSC 10th Results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the results of Class 10th examination on April 29. Around 6,13,378 appeared in the examination this year. The pass percentage recorded at 94.48 percent. The boys have outperformed girls, the percentage of boys cleared the examination is 94.41 percent, while the girls pass percentage counted at 94.41. Prakasam topped among the districts with 97.93 percent. The least scoring district is Nellore.

Read| AP SSC 10th Supplementary results 2018 declared: How to check at bse.ap.gov.in

All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will also be available at indianexpress.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through app or by SMS. The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 per cent.

This year, the Department of School Education had introduced jumbling of invigilators. It had also given strict instructions to the invigilators making them responsible for any malpractices at the centres. We are giving strong technology support in two areas regarding the SSC exams,” said K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of school education. One is the development of an application for locating centres, as the Intermediate Board had introduced, and the other is the introduction of biometric attendance system for all the chief superintendents and invigilators, she said.

Live Blog

Here are the updates on Andhra Pradesh (AP), BSEAP SSC 10th Results 2018: Candidates can also check their SSC results 2018 at indianexpress.com

18:06 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Andhra Pradesh SSS Class 10 2018: Job opportunities

At the time of higher qualifications for getting a job, still there are some jobs whose minimum qualification is Matriculation/ Class 10 passPost Office JobsGramin Dak Sevak, Mail GuardBSF Constable Recruitment Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (Technical and Tradesman) Indian Navy Indian Navy Sailors Matric Entry Recruitment ExaminationIndian Navy Artificer Apprentices Examination Indian Navy Dock Yard Apprentices ExaminationIndian Air Force (IAF) Non-Technical Trade's ExaminationIndian Army Indian Army Soldier General Duty Examination (NER)Indian Army Soldier Technical Examination (MER)Indian Army Soldier Clerk's ExaminationIndian Army Soldier Nursing Assistant Examination (MER)

17:30 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Certificate/ Diploma courses (6-12 months)

Certificate Course in Graphic Designing, Certificate Programme in MS-OfficeCertificate Course in Web DesigningCertificate Course in Programming Language (JAVA, C++, PHP, SQL)Diploma in 2D and 3D AnimationDiploma in Computer ApplicationsCertification Course in SEO (Search Engine Optimization). 

17:17 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Telangana SSC Class 10th supplementary examination from June 4

The Telangana SSC Class 10th supplementary examination will be conducted from June 4 to June 19, 2018. Last year, over 50,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam.

17:13 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Paramedical - Allied Healthcare Course

These are all two year courses. 

-Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) -Diploma in Hospital Food Service Management (DHFM) -Diploma in Opthalmic Technology (DOT)

17:10 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
ITI (Industrial Trading Institute)/ ITC (Industrial Training Center)

Two year courses of Engineering and Non-Engineering field. The candidates have to appear for All India Trade Test (AITT) to get a seat in the colleges. Electrician , Carpenter Plumber Fitter Mechanic Technician

17:07 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Polytechnic - POLYCET (Polytechnic Common Entrance Test)

Diploma courses in Engineering and Non-Engineering (3-year course).

The candidates have to appear for CEEP (Common Entrance Exam for Polytechnic) to get a chance in the colleges.

-Diploma in Civil Engineering-Diploma in Electrical Engineering-Diploma in Mechanical Engineering-Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering-Diploma in Computer Engineering-Diploma in Garment Technology-Diploma in Home Science-Diploma in Agriculture. 

16:59 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10: Opportunities after 10th

After clearing the class 10 examinations, most of the students opt for higher studies. Here are stream wise different courses, students can avail.Intermediate (11 & 12/ PUC)General Courses- Science and Humanities Science MPC- Maths, Physics, Chemistry BiPC - Biology(Botany, Zoology), Physics, Chemistry

MBiPC - Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry

HumanitiesCEC - Civics, Economics, CommerceHEC - History, Economics, Civics/Commerce. 

16:52 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC 10th results 2018: Prakasam topped among district, Nellore least

This year, Prakasam topped among district with 97.93 percent. The least scoring district is Nellore.

16:49 (IST) 29 Apr 2018

16:44 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Results available at manabadi.co.in

16:26 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10th result declared, pass percentage recorded at 94.48

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of class 10 examinations. Around 6,13,378 appeared in the examination this year. The pass percentage recorded at 94.48 percent. The boys have outperformed girls, the percentage of boys cleared the examination is 94.41 percent, while the girls pass percentage counted at 94.41

16:12 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10th result in 10 minutes

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10th result will be declared in 10 minutes. According to reports, minister has just arrived, the press conference will begin soon. The candidates can check the results through indianexpress.com, bse.ap.gov.in

15:58 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Steps to check online through website

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

15:55 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
How to check through app

Step 1: Visit the google play store

Step 2: Download board results 2018

Step 3: Lots of app will appear

Step 4: Download it as per review

Step 5: Once it installed, pre-registered your registration and roll number

Step 6: Once the results will declare, you can know the result through the app.

15:47 (IST) 29 Apr 2018

15:40 (IST) 29 Apr 2018

15:40 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC 10th results: How to get through SMS

SMS- APGEN1<space>Registration Number to 56263

SMS- APVOC1<space>Registartion Number to 56263

15:32 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC 10th results 2018 at 4 PM

The Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th results will be declared Sunday at 4 PM.  The results will be available at indianexpress.com. 

12:01 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC results 2018, here' how to check once released

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.inStep 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your roll number in the fields providedStep 4: Click to submitStep 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference

11:43 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Andhra Pradesh CM tweets
11:28 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
BSEAP official website has updated the result time

11:24 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP 10th results 2018 time table

The exam was started in March with First Language paper I (Group A); First Language paper I (Composite Course), followed by First language paper II (group A); First language paper II (Composite Course); OSSC Main Language paper I: (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on March 16 and Second language on March 17. The English paper I was held on March 19 on March 20: English paper II was held. Considered toughest exam among all, maths paper I was held on March 21 and Paper II on March 22. The exam was concluded on March 29 with SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

11:18 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC results 2018 previous years data

In 2002, reports suggest 514 schools secured 100 per cent results while 46 schools secured zero per cent results. Nearly 9.82 lakh candidates for the exam of which, 6,16,858 were regulars while 3,65,308 students took the examination as private candidates. During that period, Telangana was part of Andhra Pradesh. In all, 4,18,774 regular candidates passed the examination and 1,51,466 private candidates got through.

11:06 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC results 2018 not releasing at 11am

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has postponed the results declaration timing for SSC or Class 10 examinations. Results is not releasing at 11 am but at 4 pm. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. The indianexpress.com will also host the results for all AP SSC students. Stay tuned for the link

11:04 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Telangana SSC results 2018 pass percentage for districts

In the Saidabad Zone recorded an increased pass rate of over 8% while at Charminar Zone, it increased from 70.92 per cent last year to about 78 per cent this year. In the Marredpally Zone, the pass percentage went up from 59.53 per cent last year to around 66 per cent this year.

11:01 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Last years top and low scorer regions in AP SSC results

Among the districts, last year, Krishna region secured highrest 70 pass percentage while West Godavari was at 67 per cent and Guntur at third best 65 per cent. Among the lowest scoring pass percent, Cuddapah district was at 48 per cent, Srikakulam at 55 per cent and Anantpur at 51 per cent., the Andhra Krishna district

10:55 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
BSEAP results can be checked via SMA

For checking the results, the students would need to submit their application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. Also, the students, who have enrolled themselves for the exam, will be informed about their rank via SMS and email, provided at the time of registration.

10:47 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
Students given facility by the state government to avail free travel in RTC buses

From Visakhapatnam district, as many as 55,493 students registered to take the Class 10 examination this year. While 114 are located in the urban areas, 99 are in rural and 27 are located in the Agency areas. To ease out travel, students were given facility by the state government to avail free travel in RTC buses from the place of the residence to the examination centre and back home. Many students availed these facilities during their exams time. The free travel was valid from March 15 to 29. 

 
10:32 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
About BSEAP: Functions and responsibilities

Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations. The state government has established the board in 1953. It's main objective is to regulate and supervise the system of Secondary education in Andhra Pradesh. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

10:20 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
BSEAP SSC 10th Results 2018: How to check through app

Students will also be able to check their results through mobile apps.  All they have to do is visit the google play store and search for 'Download board results 2018'. Lots of apps will then be displayed. Check out their reviews and install the one with positive reviews.  Once it is installed, pre-register your registration and roll number. Once the results are declared, you can check your scores.

09:59 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC 2018 Result data

This year, a total of 6,06,506 students had appeared for the exam. As many as 3.31 lakh boys appeared for the exam, while 2.95 lakh girls sat for SSC exams this year. A total of 9,300 private students attempted the papers.

09:35 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC 10th results postponed: New time announced

As per the sources, the results which were earlier scheduled to be released at 11 am will now be declared at 4 pm.  Once released, students can check their scores by visiting the official websites. On the homepage, they will have to click on the link for the results and enter the required details such as their roll number in the provided fields. On submitting the same, their results will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

09:23 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Websites to check result

Once the resultsa re released, it is quite possible that students might face issues opening the official websites due to heavy traffica. In such a case, they can check their scores at other partner websites as well. They are — examsresults.net, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in, 99results.com, schools9.com, vidyasamachar.com

09:14 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP Board SSC exams 2018 held in March

This year, the SSC exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 to till March 29, 2018. As many as 6.6 lakh candidates appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. In case due to heavy traffic, the candidates are unable to open the website, they may also check the result at examresults.net and manabadi.co.in. The results will also be available through SMS and mobile apps.

09:08 (IST) 29 Apr 2018
AP SSC 10th results 2018: When and where to check

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be releasing the results of SSC or Class 10 examinations today, on April 29 at 11 am. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in

manabadi, ap ssc results, 10th results date, bieap, bieap.gov.in All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in

 

 

The results will be available at examsresults.net, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in, 99results.com, schools9.com,  vidyasamachar.com The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 per cent.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd