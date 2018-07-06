Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2018 Highlights: Results declared at bse.ap.gov.in, Prakasam tops among district with 97.93%

Manabadi BSEAP, AP SSC 10th Results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the results of Class 10th examination on April 29. Around 6,13,378 appeared in the examination this year. The pass percentage recorded at 94.48 percent. The boys have outperformed girls, the percentage of boys cleared the examination is 94.41 percent, while the girls pass percentage counted at 94.41. Prakasam topped among the districts with 97.93 percent. The least scoring district is Nellore.
All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will also be available at indianexpress.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through app or by SMS. The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 per cent.
This year, the Department of School Education had introduced jumbling of invigilators. It had also given strict instructions to the invigilators making them responsible for any malpractices at the centres. We are giving strong technology support in two areas regarding the SSC exams,” said K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of school education. One is the development of an application for locating centres, as the Intermediate Board had introduced, and the other is the introduction of biometric attendance system for all the chief superintendents and invigilators, she said.
The Telangana SSC Class 10th supplementary examination will be conducted from June 4 to June 19, 2018. Last year, over 50,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam.
This year, Prakasam topped among district with 97.93 percent. The least scoring district is Nellore.
– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).
– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.
– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.
– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
Step 1: Visit the google play store
Step 2: Download board results 2018
Step 3: Lots of app will appear
Step 4: Download it as per review
Step 5: Once it installed, pre-registered your registration and roll number
Step 6: Once the results will declare, you can know the result through the app.
SMS- APGEN1<space>Registration Number to 56263
SMS- APVOC1<space>Registartion Number to 56263
The exam was started in March with First Language paper I (Group A); First Language paper I (Composite Course), followed by First language paper II (group A); First language paper II (Composite Course); OSSC Main Language paper I: (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on March 16 and Second language on March 17. The English paper I was held on March 19 on March 20: English paper II was held. Considered toughest exam among all, maths paper I was held on March 21 and Paper II on March 22. The exam was concluded on March 29 with SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
In 2002, reports suggest 514 schools secured 100 per cent results while 46 schools secured zero per cent results. Nearly 9.82 lakh candidates for the exam of which, 6,16,858 were regulars while 3,65,308 students took the examination as private candidates. During that period, Telangana was part of Andhra Pradesh. In all, 4,18,774 regular candidates passed the examination and 1,51,466 private candidates got through.
In the Saidabad Zone recorded an increased pass rate of over 8% while at Charminar Zone, it increased from 70.92 per cent last year to about 78 per cent this year. In the Marredpally Zone, the pass percentage went up from 59.53 per cent last year to around 66 per cent this year.
Among the districts, last year, Krishna region secured highrest 70 pass percentage while West Godavari was at 67 per cent and Guntur at third best 65 per cent. Among the lowest scoring pass percent, Cuddapah district was at 48 per cent, Srikakulam at 55 per cent and Anantpur at 51 per cent., the Andhra Krishna district
For checking the results, the students would need to submit their application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. Also, the students, who have enrolled themselves for the exam, will be informed about their rank via SMS and email, provided at the time of registration.
From Visakhapatnam district, as many as 55,493 students registered to take the Class 10 examination this year. While 114 are located in the urban areas, 99 are in rural and 27 are located in the Agency areas. To ease out travel, students were given facility by the state government to avail free travel in RTC buses from the place of the residence to the examination centre and back home. Many students availed these facilities during their exams time. The free travel was valid from March 15 to 29.
Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations. The state government has established the board in 1953. It's main objective is to regulate and supervise the system of Secondary education in Andhra Pradesh. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
This year, a total of 6,06,506 students had appeared for the exam. As many as 3.31 lakh boys appeared for the exam, while 2.95 lakh girls sat for SSC exams this year. A total of 9,300 private students attempted the papers.
Once the resultsa re released, it is quite possible that students might face issues opening the official websites due to heavy traffica. In such a case, they can check their scores at other partner websites as well. They are — examsresults.net, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in, 99results.com, schools9.com, vidyasamachar.com
