AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 (Out): Download link active at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall tickets for the SSC Public Examinations, March 2026. Students registered to appear for the AP Board Exams 2026 can download SSC Class 10th hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

According to the AP Board schedule, the Class 10 public examinations will commence from March 16.

LIVE Updates | BSEAP releases hall tickets for AP SSC Class 10th Exam 2026

How to download AP SSC hall ticket 2026

Here’s a step by step guide for candidates to download their AP SSC Class 10th hall tickets–

Step 1: Open your browser and go to the official BSEAP website: bse.ap.gov.in.