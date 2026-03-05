AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 (Out): Download link active at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall tickets for the SSC Public Examinations, March 2026. Students registered to appear for the AP Board Exams 2026 can download SSC Class 10th hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
According to the AP Board schedule, the Class 10 public examinations will commence from March 16.
Here’s a step by step guide for candidates to download their AP SSC Class 10th hall tickets–
Step 1: Open your browser and go to the official BSEAP website: bse.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link labeled “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” (or similar) once it’s released.
Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as username/login details and captcha on the hall ticket page.
Step 4: Click Submit / Login to view your hall ticket.
Step 5: Your AP SSC hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the hall ticket to your device.
Step 7: Print a hard copy — you must carry it to the examination centre on exam day.
The Board had stated that hall tickets will be made available through its official channels. These include the official website ta bse.ap.gov.in, or the WhatsApp ‘Governance Mana Mitra Service’ using the phone number 9552300009, and the LEAP Application of the School Education Department.
Candidates can follow this step-wise guide to obtain hall tickets from the Mana Mitra service on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Save the official government WhatsApp number 95523 00009 on your phone.
Step 2: Open WhatsApp and send “Hi” to this number.
Step 3: From the menu options, select Educational Services.
Step 4: Choose SSC Hall Ticket from the list of services.
Step 5: Enter the required details such as your Application Number/Child ID and Date of Birth.
Step 6: Submit the details.
Step 7: Your AP SSC hall ticket PDF will be sent to your WhatsApp chat. Download and print it for exam day.
The AP SSC Board in its earlier notice had instructed that in case of any difficulty, candidates can also approach their respective school headmasters for assistance. The Board has cautioned candidates against accessing or downloading admit cards from unauthorised or private websites.