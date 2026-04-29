BSE Telangana SSC Results 2026: When and where to download marks memo?

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Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, will declare the results for Class 10 exam today on the official website – bse.telanagana.gov.in. The TS SSC 2026 result will also be available at websites – results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Along with this, students can also check their results from MeeSeva Whatsapp. The exam was held between March 14 to April 16, 2026 throughout the state.
Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates
The TS SSC 2026 results will be announced at the Godavari Auditorium, located on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The announcement will be attended by Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education. The TS SSC 2026 result download link will also be made available at the IE Education portal.
To pass the exam for Class 10, students need to get a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and also in aggregate for all the subjects. Students have to pass separately in internal exams and theory paper. Students who have failed in either of these will not be considered as passing the exam.
The results for class 10 can be seen via different official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To check the results candidates have to go any of the websites and then click result tab on the homepage. After that click on SSC Public Examination Result 2026. Then enter the login credentials and click on submit.
Last year the TS SSC results were announced on April 30 for the exams held between March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. The overall pass percentage was 92.78 per cent. A total of 5,03,579 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,53,201 students have passed the examination. Girls accomplished a higher pass percentage with 94.26 per cent, while the pass rate of boys was 91.32 per cent.