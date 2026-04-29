BSE Telangana SSC Results 2026: When and where to download marks memo?

Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, will declare the results for Class 10 exam today on the official website – bse.telanagana.gov.in. The TS SSC 2026 result will also be available at websites – results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Along with this, students can also check their results from MeeSeva Whatsapp. The exam was held between March 14 to April 16, 2026 throughout the state.

Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates

The TS SSC 2026 results will be announced at the Godavari Auditorium, located on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The announcement will be attended by Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education. The TS SSC 2026 result download link will also be made available at the IE Education portal.