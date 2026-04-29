Bse.telangana.gov.in, TS SSC Class 10th Results 2026: How to check and download marks memo

BSE Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) will be declaring the Telangana Class 10 results 2026 today. Over five lakh students await the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) 2026 results. The TS SSC result websites are —results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in. Students will also be able to check the TS SSC 2026 result marks memo at the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.

Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Check Result, Websites Link, Toppers Details Update

The TS SSC 2026 results will be announced from the Hyderabad SCERT campus. The official statement released to announce the TS SSC result date and time said that the DGE Telangana will be declaring the result from the Godavari Auditorium on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.

Telangana Board Class 10th SSC Result 2026: How to download the result

To download the result, please follow these steps to avoid unnecessary clicks.

Step 1: Visit any of these official websites of BSE Telangana – bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result tab that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Click the SSC Public Examination Result 2026 button.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and captcha.

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Step 5: Click on the submit button to see your marksheet.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

Telangana board SSC results will also be accessible via WhatsApp

The TS SSC exams were conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state, with a total of 5,28,239 students appearing. The exams were held at 2,676 centres statewide.

Read More | These are the official websites to download TS SSC 2026 marks memo

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Last year, the Telangana Board announced the Class 10 results on April 30. Last year, the exams were held between March 21 and April 4. Last year, the overall pass percentage was of 92.78%.

Last year, Nimma Anchitha (Kamareddy) and Sripa Kriti (Nizamabad), bagged the top rank in the Telangana board Class 10 matric result by securing 596 out of 600 marks.