Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

BSE Odisha Class 10th results (Summative Assessment-I) declared: How to check

BSE Odisha 10th Result: Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website — bseodisha.ac.in. The results are declared for both HSC and Madhyama streams.

bseodisha.ac.in, BSE Odisha, BSE Odisha HSC stream, BSC Odisha Madhyama stream, Board of Secondary Education OdishaBSE Odisha results for Summative Assessment 1 have been declared for both HSC and Madhyama Streams (Express Photo/ Representative Image)
BSE Odisha Summative Assessment-1: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha today released the results for Summative Assessment– 1, 2022-23. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website — bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Odisha Summative Assessment-1: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for results tab on the home page

Step 3: Select HSC or Madhyama Summative Assessment result

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as your roll number or name

Step 5: View your result and download it for future reference

The Board recently released the time table for matric board exams 2023. This year, the exams will be held from March 10 to 17. Around six lakh students are expected to appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

Under the new pattern, class 1o will undergo a total of six assessments, four formative assessments and two summative assessments. BSE President, Ramashis Hajra recently said that students have already appeared for FA 1, 2, and SA 1. They are yet to appear for FA 3 and 4.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 18:45 IST
