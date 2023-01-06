scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

BSE Odisha releases matric exams time table; check schedule

BSE Odisha Matric exam 2023: Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

The board will hold this year's matriculation examinations between March 10 and March 17.
BSE Odisha releases matric exams time table; check schedule
BSE Odisha Matric exam 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha Thursday released the time table for matric board exams 2023. The board will hold this year’s matriculation examinations between March 10 and March 17.

Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

Under the new pattern, the BSE is now conducting a total of six assessments for Class 10 students in a year, which includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs).

While the students have already appeared FA-I, FA-II and SA-I, they are now appearing FA-III and will appear FA-IV in the month of February, informed BSE President Ramashis Hajra here on Thursday.

He said the final examination for the Class 10 students to be held from March 10 to March 17 will be known as Summative Assessment II (SA-II).

“Fixed percentage of marks drawn from all the six assessment tests will add up to arrive at the final result of a student”, he said.

Bringing massive relief for both students and their parents, the board also on the day announced that the SA-II would be held at the same examination centres where the students wrote their SA-I papers held in the month of November last year.

The board has also decided to retain the pattern of questions for the SA-II as that of SA-I, Hajra said. 

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 10:18 IST
