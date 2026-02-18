OAV Results 2026 Declared at oav.edu.in: Where and how to check

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the OAV Entrance Test Result 2026 on February 18. Candidates who appeared for admission to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas (OMAVs) can access their scores online.

The entrance examination was conducted on January 9, 2026, at designated centres across the state.

The OAV Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026 was held for admission to Class VI and lateral entry into higher classes including VII, VIII, IX and Class XI for the academic session 2026–27. Following the conduct of the examination in January, the Board completed the evaluation process and compiled the results before announcing them in mid-February.