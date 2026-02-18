OAV Results 2026 Declared at oav.edu.in: Where and how to check

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the OAV Entrance Test Result 2026 on February 18. Candidates who appeared for admission to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas (OMAVs) can access their scores online.
The entrance examination was conducted on January 9, 2026, at designated centres across the state.
The OAV Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026 was held for admission to Class VI and lateral entry into higher classes including VII, VIII, IX and Class XI for the academic session 2026–27. Following the conduct of the examination in January, the Board completed the evaluation process and compiled the results before announcing them in mid-February.
The results are available on the official websites, including bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and oav.edu.in. Students are required to log in using their roll number and date of birth to view their individual scorecards.
Candidates can check their results by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website at oav.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for “Result of OAVET-2026 and OMAVET-2026.”
Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth in the login window.
Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.
Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future reference.
Once scorecards are visible, candidates can verify the details mentioned in their scorecards and follow further admission instructions as notified by the respective schools.
