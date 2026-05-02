BSE Odisha Matric 10th Result 2026: How to check?

The heads of educational institutions can download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the websites starting at 7 PM. (Express photo/ representational)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE ) will declare the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC), the State Open School Certificate (1st), and the Madhayama examinations results 2026 today at 4 pm. The result link will be active at 6 pm at the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

LIVE UPDATES | BSE Odisha announcing results at 4 pm; scorecards out by 6 pm

The Odisha Class 10th exam was held between February 19 and March 2, 2026. Over 5.6 lakh students registered for the annual exams this year.

Read | BSE Odisha HSC Results 2026: Official websites list

Candidates will require their login credentials to download their results. They can download their results after giving their login details. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get their actual market by visiting their school once it is available from the school.