BSE Odisha Matric 10th Result 2026: How to check?

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE ) will declare the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC), the State Open School Certificate (1st), and the Madhayama examinations results 2026 today at 4 pm. The result link will be active at 6 pm at the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
LIVE UPDATES | BSE Odisha announcing results at 4 pm; scorecards out by 6 pm
The Odisha Class 10th exam was held between February 19 and March 2, 2026. Over 5.6 lakh students registered for the annual exams this year.
Read | BSE Odisha HSC Results 2026: Official websites list
Candidates will require their login credentials to download their results. They can download their results after giving their login details. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get their actual market by visiting their school once it is available from the school.
For downloading the BSE Odisha class 10 results, candidates are advised to follow the given steps to avoid extra details:
Step 1- Go to the official site of bseodisha.ac.in.
Step 2- Find the link to the class 10 results.
Step 3- Enter roll number and date of birth as the login credentials as available on the admit card.
Step 4- See the result.
Step 5- Download the result and keep a physical copy for future purposes.
Important details to check on the results of class 10:
Candidates are required to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary for their college admission purposes.
i) Information about the students.
ii) Roll Number
iii) Marks acquired.
iv) Total marks obtained in all subjects.
v) Status of the result (Pass/Fail).
Students should download their results of the BSE Odisha exam and keep a physical copy of their marksheet for later use. To pass the examination, candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject.
In 2025, and 2024 BSE Odisha announced their class 10 results on May 2 and May 26, respectively. In 2023, the board announced its class 10 results on May 18. The board declared their class 1o results on July 6, 2022.