scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

BSE Odisha HSC 10th offline exams, open school result declared

The result of open school students have also been declared. Students can check their marks at the official website - bseodisha.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 24, 2021 9:39:32 pm
BSE Odisha results 2021, BSE odisha HSC open school resultBSE declared the class 10 board results on June 27 with a pass percentage of 97.89 per cent. (File)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today declared the class 10 result for students who appeared in the offline exams conducted by the board. The result of open school students have also been released. Students can check their marks at the official website – bseodisha.ac.in

Read |More than 1,000 govt schools to be transformed with modern facilities: Odisha CM

BSE declared the class 10 board results on June 27 with a pass percentage of 97.89 per cent. Students unsatisfied with the declared results were given an opportunity to appear for the offline exams. The forms for physical examination were made available on the BSE website from July 5.

BSE Odisha Class 10 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

In the HSC result declared for regular students in June, a total of 2,656 students secured grade A1, 22,131 secured grade A2. No student was declared fail in the exams.

The offline examinations were conducted by the BSE between July 30 and August 5 following strict Covid protocols. The exams were also conducted for open schools and Madhyama students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement