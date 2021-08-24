BSE Odisha HSC 10th offline exams, open school result declared

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today declared the class 10 result for students who appeared in the offline exams conducted by the board. The result of open school students have also been released. Students can check their marks at the official website – bseodisha.ac.in

BSE declared the class 10 board results on June 27 with a pass percentage of 97.89 per cent. Students unsatisfied with the declared results were given an opportunity to appear for the offline exams. The forms for physical examination were made available on the BSE website from July 5.

BSE Odisha Class 10 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

In the HSC result declared for regular students in June, a total of 2,656 students secured grade A1, 22,131 secured grade A2. No student was declared fail in the exams.

The offline examinations were conducted by the BSE between July 30 and August 5 following strict Covid protocols. The exams were also conducted for open schools and Madhyama students.